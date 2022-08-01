Recognition of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination has no alternative - State Minister 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The shots fired at the houses of civilians in Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages and other ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces in recent days once again come to prove that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will not change its policy of hatred, physical and psychological violence against Armenians in the visible future, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in a statement on social media, posting photos showing the houses of the civilians damaged by the Azerbaijani shelling.

“No matter how much the Azerbaijani authorities play peace and civility, they continue the policy of Armenophobia and aggressiveness aimed at deporting Armenians from Artsakh and humiliating the Armenian statehood and all Armenians.

The conflict cannot be settled and there cannot be a long-term stability in the region as long as the Azerbaijani authorities and people are not ready for a real dialogue and peace dignified for all parties. The recognition and protection of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination have no alternative as we are the owners of our fate in our Homeland, and this is the only way of preventing a new genocide in the world”, the State Minister said.

On July 28 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired irregular shots at Taghavard, Karmir Shuka and Tonashen communities of Artsakh for about 20 minutes.