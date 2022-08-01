Ukraine confirms participation in Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine will take part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Yerevan, Eurovix News reports.

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, confirmed their participation in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on the official UA:PBC Eurovision social media accounts. The rules for the national final will be revealed soon and the submission window for entries will also be opened soon.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in Yerevan in Armenia, following the country’s victory at the 2021 contest in Paris. This is the second time Armenia has won the contest, the first being in 2010.