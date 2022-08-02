Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August 2022

Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Georgian FM discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service e of the Government.  

The interlocutors emphasized the consistent development and expansion of relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries, stressing the importance of high-level mutual visits. Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.  








