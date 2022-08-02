Azerbaijani units resort to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line. Defense Ministry of Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. In a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Republic of Artsakh, on August 1, starting at 09:00, the Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line, which were stopped by the forces of the Defense Army of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Army of Artsakh informs that the Armenian side has suffered no casualties.

"The situation remains tense. Detailed information about the incident has been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops," the message says.