Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August 2022

Artsakh’s military, together with Russian peacekeeping forces, take measures to de-escalate the situation

Artsakh’s military, together with Russian peacekeeping forces, take measures to de-escalate the situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. As of 22:00, the situation along the northern and northwestern front line of the Republic of Artsakh is relatively stable and continues to be under the full control of the Defense Army, ARMENPRESS reports the Information Headquarter of Artsakh informs.

"The information spread by some users on social networks about the Armenian side's manpower and positional losses do not correspond to the reality, and the military personnel of the Defense Army continues to protect the borderline.  

The command staff of the Defense Army, together with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh are taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation.

 Once again, we urge our compatriots to refrain from spreading unverified information," the message states.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]