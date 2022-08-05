Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0,25 percentage point to 9,5%, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Lombard repo facility rate is at 11%.

The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 8%.

 








