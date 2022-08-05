Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

FLYONE ARMENIA starts operating flights to Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. From 2 August 2022 FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan- Moscow-Yerevan, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said in a statement.

“Flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Domodedovo International Airport five times a week: every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the webpage of the airline at www.flyone.am or contact the local travel agency”, the statement says.

