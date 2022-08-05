Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Azeri de-miners in Fuzuli wounded in landmine blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Three Azerbaijani de-miners were injured in an anti-personnel landmine blast on August 2 while patrolling in the Fuzuli (Varanda) region, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reports.

One of the victims lost a leg in the explosion, and the two others received various-degree wounds.

 








