Deposits of non-residents grow over 70% in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The volume of deposits of non-residents in Armenia grew 70,4%, Central Bank Macroeconomics Department Chief Armen Nurbekyan told ARMENPRESS at a press conference.
“The deposits of non-resident physical persons grew 70,4% from February to June 30,” he said.
Most of the growth is associated with demand deposits. Quantitatively the accounts of non-residents are growing, but not in the same pace as before.
