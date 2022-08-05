Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns new wave of Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the new wave of aggressive actions by Azerbaijan towards Artsakh in recent days and qualifies them as Armenophobiа, as well as another brutal attempt to violate peace and stability in the region and discredit the peacekeeping mission, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.

"The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh calls on the international community to give targeted assessment to Azerbaijan's actions and take adequate steps to restrain the destructive policy of the official Baku.

The people of Artsakh are steadfast and determined to live freely and sovereignly in their land and overcome all difficulties with honor", reads the statement.