Macron urges Aliyev to “give full scope to negotiations with Armenia” and avoid escalation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron is closely following the developments in the South Caucasus, the French presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Macron talked over the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and “called for everything to be done to avoid an escalation and to give full scope to negotiations with Armenia.”

“[President Macron] expressed his concern over the serious incidents that have occurred in recent days, particularly in the area of the Lachin corridor. He called for everything to be done to avoid an escalation and to give full scope to negotiations with Armenia. He stressed the importance of respecting the commitments made under the ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020,” the French presidency said.

“France remains in close contact with the parties and with its partners in order to continue to support and contribute to efforts in favor of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for stability in the region.”

The Elysee Palace also noted that President Macron had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the day before as well.