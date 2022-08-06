Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.

“The defense ministry of Azerbaijan continues spreading disinformation, announcing that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the past few days”, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, stating that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.