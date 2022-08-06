Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway in Sochi, Russia, RIA Novosti reports.
Earlier Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the agenda of the meeting includes, among others, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
- 08.05-22:57 The Armenian side conveyed proposals regarding the activities of the peacekeepers to the Russian leadership in 2021. MFA
- 08.05-21:32 No violations recorded in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers – MoD Russia
- 08.05-21:25 Putin, Erdogan agree to make payment in rubles for gas supplies from Russia
- 08.05-21:13 Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region
- 08.05-21:01 Putin-Erdogan negotiations, which lasted more than 4 hours, have ended. A joint statement adopted
- 08.05-20:27 Azerbaijan should stop military operations against the people of Nagorno Karabakh. Robert Menendez
- 08.05-19:57 Armenia women's chess team defeats Israel. Olympiad
- 08.05-19:50 Davit Babayan expresses gratitude to the foreign politicians who condemned the actions of Azerbaijan
- 08.05-19:42 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with US Secretary of State
- 08.05-19:00 Putin, Erdoğan to discuss regional security issues
- 08.05-18:16 Only specific military units are included in the declared partial mobilization. Artsakh Information Headquarters
- 08.05-18:11 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia
- 08.05-17:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-22
- 08.05-17:12 Asian Stocks - 05-08-22
- 08.05-17:05 EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.05-15:54 Armenia expects inflow of skilled professionals as government offers salary compensation program
- 08.05-15:31 Azerbaijani MP admits Baku’s official state policy of ethnic cleansing against Nagorno Karabakh population
- 08.05-15:19 Azerbaijan reports another non-combat army death
- 08.05-14:51 44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian team faces US in Round 7, Aronian misses the tour
- 08.05-14:42 “We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.05-13:19 Russia records over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases
- 08.05-13:11 EDB to finance construction of 11 solar power plants in Armenia
- 08.05-13:08 Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour celebrates birthday today
- 08.05-12:54 PM Pashinyan’s advisor, French ambassador discuss latest regional developments
