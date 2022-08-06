PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with US Secretary of State

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors discussed the recent days’ tensions in Nagorno Karabakh. The Prime Minister expressed concern over Azerbaijan's deviation from the provisions of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020 and reaffirmed the position of the Republic of Armenia on regional peace and stability.

Secretary of State Blinken expressed concern about the tension and willingness to assist in stabilizing the situation.