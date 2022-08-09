Terracotta Army: The Warriors Protecting Chinese Emperor in his Afterlife

XI’AN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. In the mid-1970s, farmers in the Lintong County – just outside of the Chinese city of Xi’an, discovered fragments of a clay figure – something that would turn out to be a historic archaeological find.

An entire army of life-size terra cotta soldiers and horses lay near the tomb of Qin Shi Huangdi, the first emperor of China.

It is a form of funerary art buried with the emperor in 210–209 BCE with the purpose of protecting the emperor in his afterlife.

Each of the 8000 sculptures, known as the Terracotta Army is unique.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.