United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez condemned Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack on Artsakh.

“I am disturbed by reports that Azerbaijan has violated its ceasefire agreement & launched an unprovoked attack on the people of Artsakh. I strongly condemn Azerbaijan's aggression, & I join the international community in calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the region,” Sanchez said in a statement published on Twitter.