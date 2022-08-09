Belt and Road: China’s platform to raise international cooperation to higher levels

XI’AN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road Initiative was held organized by the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Daily newspaper and the government of the Shaanxi Province.

Journalists participating in the program organized by the China International Press Communication Centre also took part in the forum.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department said in his speech that Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road idea has significantly increased China’s cooperation level with other countries.

“We are hopeful that as part of the Belt and Road idea we will reach a new level of cooperation and mutual understanding. The One Belt, One Road program proposed by President Xi Jinping is a bright idea through which a new level of global cooperation can be created,” he said.

He said Belt and Road is a “new road of civilization”. “We will progress only through open and fair cooperation.”

People’s Daily President Tuo Zhen said that the Belt and Road initiative is a “wonderful platform for global cooperation.” “Let Belt and Road become a green road to peace and development.”

He emphasized that the mass media continue to play important role in deepening cooperation between countries.

Liu Guozhong, the Communist party secretary of Shaanxi said: “In the recent period we are highlighting establishment of international ties. We have great hopes in this regard with foreign mass media representatives.”

Xinhua news agency deputy editor-in-chief Zhu Zhongmin compared Belt and Road with a tree that already has roots and has prospects to have great growth.

“The mass media bear the burden that will serve as the basis for future cooperation. We must be the connecting circle between the peoples who are united around the Belt and Road initiative.”

Photo: People's Daily