Azerbaijani armed forces again breach ceasefire in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite the remaining tension, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“In some sections the detachments of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire, firing various-caliber small arms. Measures continue being taken together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent command in the direction of further stabilizing the situation,” the ministry said.