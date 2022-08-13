Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August 2022

PM Pashinyan dismisses Chief of Protocol Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an order dismissing Levon Minasyan from the position of Chief of the State Protocol Service of Armenia, the government reported on e-gov.am.








