Minister of Defence holds meeting with Belarus Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. On August 9, 2022, Minister of Defence of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Alexander Konyuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The newly appointed Defence Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus, Colonel Alexei Babkov, as well as the retired Defence Attaché, Colonel Yevgeny Artyomenko also attended the meeting.

The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia congratulated Colonel Babkov on taking office, wished him success in his responsible mission, and thanked Colonel Artyomenko for his active and effective military-diplomatic work in the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on international and regional security issues. The Armenian Defence Minister informed about the situation in the region and presented the latest developments in the border areas of Armenia and Artsakh.

The sides also discussed ways to further deepen the Armenian-Belarusian cooperation in the defence sphere, as well as the course of events planned in multilateral formats.