Canadian senator condemns Azerbaijan's aggression

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Canadian senator from Quebec Leo Housakos condemned Azerbaijan's aggression, calling on Canada and the international community to strongly condemn it, ARMENPRESS reports he wrote on his "Twitter" page.

"Azerbaijan's attack on the people of Artsakh is the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement of November 2020. I am concerned with the renewed aggression of Azerbaijan and call on Canada and the international community to strongly condemn it," he wrote.








