Japan keeps finance minister, foreign minister in new cabinet line-up – Reuters

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has confirmed the line-up of his new cabinet, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki remaining in his post, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Yoshimasa Hayashi would also keep his post as foreign minister, while the defence minister post would go to Yasukazu Hamada.

 








