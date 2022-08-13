Pyunik FC to play in UEFA Europa League playoff

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Pyunik F.C. will play in the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

Pyunik will face Moldovan Sheriff Tiraspol. The first match will take place August 18 in Yerevan, and the second leg is scheduled for August 25 in Moldova.

Earlier, Pyunik FC advanced into third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in a historic achievement for the national champions of Armenia. However, Pyunik lost to Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda and left the tournament.