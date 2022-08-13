Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Swimming Team will participate in the 2022 European Aquatics Championship in Rome, Italy August 11-21.

The men’s team includes Artur Barseghyan (50m, 100m freestyle and 50m, 100m butterfly) and Vladimir Mamikonyan (50m, 100m freestyle).

The women’s team is composed of Varsenik Manucharyan (50m, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke) and Ani Poghosyan (50m, 100m, 200m freestyle).

Armenia will also compete in the team 4x100 freestyle tournament.

Barseghyan recently won a gold medal at the swimming tournaments of the World Cadet Games in St. Petersburg.