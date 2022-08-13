Artsakh Security Council Secretary visits Berdzor to inspect construction of new route

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan visited Berdzor together with representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Azerbaijani military, his office confirmed to ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on reports about the trip.

Asked to explain the reason of the visit, Balasanyan’s office said: “The visit of the Secretary of the Security Council to Berdzor was conducted to get acquainted with the course of construction of the new route linking Artsakh with Armenia envisaged under the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement, and the visit took place jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Republic of Artsakh, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani side.”

Balasanyan’s office said he did not visit Aghavno or Nerkin Sus.