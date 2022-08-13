Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August 2022

Armenia among top 3 early autumn tourism destinations for Russians

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among the top early autumn destinations of Russian tourists, according to the Russian Tutu.ru travel agency.

Turkey and Uzbekistan are also in high demand among Russians.








