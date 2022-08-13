Armenian Ambassador to Qatar, Deputy Speaker of Consultative Assembly discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Qatar Armen Sargsyan had a meeting with Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, the Deputy Speaker of the Qatari parliament – officially known as the Consultative Assembly or the Shura Council.

The embassy said in a statement that the discussion focused on a broad range of issues relating to the deepening and expanding of the inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, intensifying contacts between parliamentary friendship groups and encouraging mutual-visits of parliamentary delegations.