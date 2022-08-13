Armenia’s press freest in region – Reporters without Borders Index

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has the freest press in the region, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Reporters Without Borders Released its 2022 Edition of World Press Freedom Index where Armenia improved its ranking by 12 notches and is now 51st.

Armenia’s neighbors Georgia is 89th, Iran is 178th, Turkey is 149th and Azerbaijan is 154th.

In the post-Soviet space Armenia is behind only Moldova and Baltic states in the ranking.