Armenian military holds air defense training involving command of missile, rocket-artillery forces
16:50, 10 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense organized three-day training musters involving commanders of air defense, missile and rocket-artillery detachments to improve practical skills and raise effectiveness of air defense operations.
The ministry said that the training contributed to the development of commanding skills, strengthening of support between combat divisions in repelling enemy aerial attacks and perfecting reconnaissance and firing objective skills.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version