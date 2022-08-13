Statistical Committee releases demographic data

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. 2,961,900 people live in Armenia as of July 1, 2022, according to the Statistical Committee.

1,564,500 are women and 1,397,400 are men.

The urban population is 1,890,200 and the rural population is 1,071,700.

The current figures are based on the 2011 census.

The sex ratio at birth for January-June 2022 is 111,3 boys for 100 girls against the previous year’s 108.0.

In the first half of 2022, 7,926 marriages and 2,207 divorces were recorded.

16,511 people were born and 14,679 people died. Natural increase stood at 1,832.

63,1% of the population are persons 16-62 of age who are capable of employment, while 21,4% are below the age of employment (up to 15), and 15,5% are seniors aged 63 and above.