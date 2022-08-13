Xi’an: Cradle of Chinese Civilization

XI’AN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The central Shaanxi province of China and its provincial capital Xi’an are considered to be the cradle of Chinese civilization: this is where the Silk Road began.

As part of a program organized by the China International Press Communication Centre, international journalists were taken on a tour to Xi’an.

Being in the center of the entire history of China, now Xi’an is transforming into a modern megapolis which will again be the beginning of the Silk Road. One of the biggest cities of the Ancient World, the city can now be considered as China’s spirit.

The capital of 13 ancient Chinese dynasties, Xi’an is now the link connecting the country’s north to south and west to east.

There are 9 other large cities in Shaanxi province, which in their vision will be multi-functional cities utilizing their modern technology potential. As of 2020, the population of the province stood at 39,5 million.

The city is known for the Terracotta Army inside the Qin Shi Huang Mausoleum from 3rd century BC, Ming dynasty city walls, the Gate of Xi'an, the Bell Tower, the Drum Tower and many other historic sites.

Xi’an has a population of over 12 million and is an important economic hub because of its trade-logistic center. It is in the focus of the Belt and Road initiative.

Out of the total 60 universities in the city, the Xi'an Jiaotong University is perhaps the most famous one, as well as the Northwestern Polytechnic University and the Railway Vocational and Technical Institute.

Noteworthy fact: Xi'an and Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri signed a memorandum of cooperation in 2015. In February 2020, Gyumri sent humanitarian aid to Xi’an to help in the COVID-19 response.

Photos by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Varvara Hayrapetyan