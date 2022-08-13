Problems at Tatev-Aghvani road almost solved, third layer asphalting underway – minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The government allocated 2 billion 734 million drams for the construction of roads in the Stepanavan-Yaghdan, Sisian-Dastakert and Tatev-Aghvani sections.

The bill was presented at the Cabinet meeting by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan.

PM Nikol Pashinyan commented on the Tatev-Aghvani road, mentioning that last year this road was commissioned in a force majeure situation and then this road had serious problems.

“And we started working in this direction and as far as I know the problem is mostly solved and there is only a 500 meter part where potholes need to be fixed,” he said.

Sanosyan said the problematic section is actually less than 500 meters and the potholes will be fixed and asphalting will be carried out starting August 12.

The third layer of asphalting is already underway, with 5,8 kilometers compelted.