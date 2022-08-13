Russia plans high-level contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan this month

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia is planning to organize high-level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization by the end of August, the Russian foreign ministry’s deputy director for information and publications department Ivan Nechayev said at a press briefing when asked about a possible meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

“There are plans to organize high level trilateral contacts over various topics of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization until the end of August,” he said.