No agreement yet on next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special envoys – MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. As of this moment there is no agreement on the next meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on Turkish news media reports claiming that the next meeting between envoys Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic will take place in September.

“As of this moment there is no agreement regarding the meeting. We are informing the public about the meetings of the special representatives of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process beforehand, in proper timeframes,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.








