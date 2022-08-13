Situation around Lachin Corridor must be resolved based on terms of trilateral statement - Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The situation around the Lachin Corridor connecting Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia must be resolved based on point 6 of the 2020, November 9 trilateral statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry Department of Information and Press Deputy Director Ivan Nechayev said at a press briefing.

He reminded that on August 4 they released a statement regarding the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, calling on the parties to display restraint and adhere to the ceasefire.

“We reiterate the need to resolve all issues in accordance with the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. This pertains also to the Lachin Corridor, the situation around which must be solved based on point 6 of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, which defines that as agreed by the parties in the next three years a plan to construct a new route along the Lachin Corridor will be determined to provide connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, with the subsequent re-deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to protect this route,” Nechayev said.

He said that all abovementioned issues, including the issue of the Lachin Corridor, are subject to consultations with the purpose of finding solutions satisfying the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

“Parallel to intense political discussions, the Russian peacekeepers are actively working, who are making necessary efforts in the direction of stabilizing the situation on the ground. Earlier both in Baku and in Yerevan the important role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was emphasized not once. We find separate criticisms towards the peacekeepers to be unjustified,” Nechayev said.