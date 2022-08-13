Minister of sports awards gold medals to Armenian chess team for Olympiad success

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan awarded gold medals to the Armenian men’s team for winning silver medal at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

“I am proud of your victory and I want you to be sure that we are ready to help with whatever we can to develop and advance the sector. I wish you new achievements. We thank everyone who had contribution in this victory,” Dumanyan said.

Dumanyan’s deputy Karen Giloyan said that before going into the tournament they thought that even finishing in the top five would be a good result, whereas the team captured 2nd place.