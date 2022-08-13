Canadian FM Melanie Joly discusses NK conflict with Armenian community

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian lawmakers Jean Yip and Han Dong visited the Armenian Center of Toronto on August 11 and got acquainted with the everyday life of the Armenian community and the work of the spiritual-educational organizations, the Armenian National Committee said in a statement, adding that this is Joly's first visit to the Armenian community in her capacity as foreign minister.

During a meeting with the Armenian National Committee officials, a comprehensive discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s current situation took place. The discussion also focused on the establishment of the Canadian Embassy in Armenia, Canada’s support in the development of Armenia, and the activities of the Armenian community in Toronto.