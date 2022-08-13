Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August 2022

Japanese PM gets vaccinated with fourth COVID-19 shot

Japanese PM gets vaccinated with fourth COVID-19 shot

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida got vaccinated with his fourth COVID-19 shot on August 12.

Kishida got the jab with the Moderna shot in front of reporters, like in the previous instances.

He called on everyone to get vaccinated for the fourth time, Fuji TV reported.

82,1% of Japan’s population is fully vaccinated, while 63,5% received the third (booster) shot.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]