4 dead as civilian car, Russian peacekeeping unit’s SUV crash in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. 4 people are dead after a civilian vehicle collided with a Russian peacekeeping unit’s SUV in Artsakh.

All 4 deceased are women from Askeran region aged 50, 51, 52 and 56. They were passengers in a VAZ-2107 sedan driven by a resident of Sarushen, who survived the crash and is now being treated for injuries at the Republican Medical Center.

The VAZ-2107 and the HAVAL H9 – driven by the driver of the Russian peacekeeping contingent – collided at an intersection outside 19/1 Melikavan Street in Stepanakert, Artsakh around 08:45 August 12.

The Artsakh Investigation Committee is investigating the crash, the interior ministry of Artsakh said.