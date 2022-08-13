Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August 2022

Armenia appoints ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Armenia appoints ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan was appointed concurrently Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the presidency said in a press release.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]