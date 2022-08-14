Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August 2022

Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on ceasefire breach

Artsakh denies Azeri accusations on ceasefire breach

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations on Defense Army units violating the ceasefire is false, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Artsakh military said the Azeri ministry’s statement is another disinformation.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]