President of Artsakh calls for adherence to path of independence

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Tchartar in Martuni region to hold a meeting with locals and get acquainted with the multi-functional sports complex built in sponsorship of Russia-based philanthropist Vladimir Avagyan.

The opening of the facility will take place in September, the presidency said.

During the visit the President also held a meeting with the town mayor and the city council members.

After speaking about local issues, such as water supply, road construction and jobs, the President of Artsakh also addressed the latest military-political developments. He said that these developments are mostly associated with the geopolitical situation and that everyone knows that Azerbaijan’s regular provocations seek to achieve an exodus of Armenians from Artsakh and discredit the fragile peace established by the trilateral statement, and the Russian peacekeeping mission.

President Harutyunyan called for “strong patience” and not deviating from the path of independence of Artsakh. He said the government will continue all efforts to resolve security issues and guarantee a sustainable future and necessary living conditions.