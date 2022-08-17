LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.83% to $2390.00, copper price down by 1.38% to $7980.00, lead price down by 0.27% to $2178.00, nickel price down by 4.44% to $22013.00, tin price down by 1.81% to $24721.00, zinc price down by 0.71% to $3563.50, molybdenum price up by 2.07% to $33730.69, cobalt price down by 1.05% to $46955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.