Albanian foreign ministry offers condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan market blast.

“Deeply saddened by the horrible news of the massive explosion at Sumarlu market in Yerevan, Armenia. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing full and speedy recovery to those injured," the Albanian foreign ministry tweeted.