Serbian President extends condolences to Yerevan explosion victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Serbia Alexandar Vucic sent a letter of condolences to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan over the deadly explosion in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan.

“Allow me to express my deepest condolences to you and the families of the victims of the tragedy which happened as a result of a fire at a trade center in Yerevan. Please convey sincere sympathies to those who are still searching for their loved ones, and wishes of swift and speedy recovery to those injured,” President Vucic said in the letter.