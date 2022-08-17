Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Gyumri tax inspection agency evacuated after bomb threat

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The tax inspection agency in the city of Gyumri is evacuated after authorities received a bomb threat targeting the building.

The chief of the Shirak provincial rescue department Alexan Gyozalyan told ARMENPRESS that bomb squads are now searching the building.

He added that they’d received a bomb threat targeting the same building on August 15 as well, and the call was determined to be a hoax threat.

