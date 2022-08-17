Georgian PM extends condolences over Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili extended condolences over the deadly explosion in Yerevan.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the fatal fireworks storage explosion in Armenia’s capital, leaving people missing & injured. My sincere condolences go out to our Armenian friends in this time of grief. Our thoughts & prayers are with families & loved ones of the deceased in this tragedy,” the Georgian PM tweeted.