Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 August 2022

Surmalu blast: 5 people still hospitalized

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. 5 of the 62 people who were injured in the Surmalu explosion are still hospitalized and continue receiving treatment in various hospitals of Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations said.








