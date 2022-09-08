Azerbaijani military opens gunfire at Armenian positions on border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian military positions around 02:30, September 8, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Azerbaijani military used various caliber firearms in the shooting at the south-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Azerbaijani gunfire was suppressed by Armenian military’s countermeasures. There are no losses from the Armenian side, the Defense Ministry said.