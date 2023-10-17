Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

PM Pashinyan appoints Gevorg Manukyan Deputy Head of the Cadastre Committee

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS.  On October 16, according to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Gevorg Manukyan has been appointed Deputy Head of the Cadastre Committee.

